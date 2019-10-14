A woman killed her husband and child and injured their other child before turning the gun on herself inside their Philadelphia home Monday night, according to police.

Police said the 29-year-old woman shot her 35-year-old husband as well as their 6-year-old child and 6-month-old baby before shooting herself inside their home on the 6300 block of Hegerman Street Monday night.

The woman's husband as well as one of their children died from their injuries. The woman and her other child are both in critical condition.

Police have not yet confirmed which child died and which child was critically wounded.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.