Woman Kills Husband and Child, Shoots 2nd Child and Herself, Police Say - NBC 10 Philadelphia
The shooting occurred inside a home on the 6300 block of Hegerman Street Monday night

By David Chang

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    A woman killed her husband and child and injured their other child before turning the gun on herself inside their Philadelphia home Monday night, according to police.

    Police said the 29-year-old woman shot her 35-year-old husband as well as their 6-year-old child and 6-month-old baby before shooting herself inside their home on the 6300 block of Hegerman Street Monday night.

    The woman's husband as well as one of their children died from their injuries. The woman and her other child are both in critical condition.

    Police have not yet confirmed which child died and which child was critically wounded.

    This story is developing. Check back for updates.

      

