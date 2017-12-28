A woman died Wednesday night in her apartment in Princeton Township, New Jersey, when a fire swept through a residential building.

Larisa Bartone, 73, lived in #21 of an apartment building on Billie Ellis Lane, officials said.

A total of 35 residents were forced from their homes in the 24-unit building. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. Bartone was found dead by firefighters in her apartment.

The American Red Cross and Princeton Human Services Department are assisting the residents left homeless by the fire.