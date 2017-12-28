Woman Dies in Large Apartment Fire in Princeton, New Jersey - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Woman Dies in Large Apartment Fire in Princeton, New Jersey

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

By Brian X. McCrone

Published at 11:24 AM EST on Dec 28, 2017

    A woman died Wednesday night in her apartment in Princeton Township, New Jersey, when a fire swept through a residential building.

    Larisa Bartone, 73, lived in #21 of an apartment building on Billie Ellis Lane, officials said.

    A total of 35 residents were forced from their homes in the 24-unit building. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. Bartone was found dead by firefighters in her apartment.

    The American Red Cross and Princeton Human Services Department are assisting the residents left homeless by the fire.

