Woman Charged in Deadly DUI Crash in Bucks County

Police arrested a woman accused of crashing into another vehicle and killing the driver while under the influence in Bucks County.

Danae Marie Swartz, 26, of Perkasie, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle while under the influence, homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substance and driving on roadways laned for traffic.

Swartz was driving a 2005 Honda Civic southbound on Route 113 Sunday shortly before 5:30 a.m. in Hilltown when she lost control and crossed into a southbound lane.

Her vehicle crashed into a 1991 Honda Civic traveling northbound, police said. The driver of the 1991 Honda Civic, identified as Tsegai Gebremichael, 56, of Sellersville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Swartz was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Bethlehem where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. She was then arrested and arraigned before being remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of posting $500,000 cash bail.