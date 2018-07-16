Pizza Delivery Man Shot, Crashes, Dies in NJ, Police Say

Police say a pizza delivery driver was shot, then crashed and died in Clifton, New Jersey. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published Sunday, July 15, 2018)

A pizza deliveryman was shot as he drove to drop off a pizza, then crashed his car into a tree and died, police said.

Dervy Almonte-Moore, 27, was shot in his black Toyota Camry shortly after 2 a.m. near 582 Paulison Ave. in Clifton, police and prosecutors said.

Almonte-Moore crashed his car a short distance away on Paulson Avenue in Passaic, near a ShopRite store, according to police and prosecutors. It appeared a shopping cart had been smashed between the car and tree.

A pair of sneakers was visible outside the car.



The Elmwood Park resident was pronounced dead at St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson at 2:48 a.m.

He was making a delivery for Jumbo's Pizza in Wallington, where he worked as a delivery driver, prosecutors said.

Numerous officers from the Clifton Police Department and Passaic County Sheriff's Department were investigating hours later, taking photos of the scene and laying down evidence markers.

The shooting is under investigation.