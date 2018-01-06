Police are investigating Philadelphia's first homicide of 2018. A man and woman were sitting inside a car stopped at a traffic light in West Philadelphia when a gunman opened fire. The man died from his injuries while the woman is in critical condition. No arrests have been made.

A man died from his injuries while a woman is fighting for her life after they were both shot while they were sitting inside a car in West Philadelphia early Saturday evening. Police say the shooting marks Philadelphia's first homicide of 2018.



The 30-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were inside a black Dodge Neon that was stopped at a red light on Merion and West Girard avenues at 6:05 p.m. As they were waiting at the light, a gunman passed by them and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

The man was shot once in the head and once in the chest while the woman was shot once in the left side of her chest and twice in the left arm. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics while the woman was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where she is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of a suspect or vehicle.

The shooting is Philadelphia's first homicide of 2018, according to Philadelphia Police. In 2017, Philadelphia finished with the most homicides in one year since 2012.

