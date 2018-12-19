Bucks County Shelter-in-Place Lifted

What to Know A barricade situation led to a shelter-in-place order in Warminster, Bucks County.

One man was taken into custody after the situation was resolved Wednesday morning.

Some Centennial School District bus routes were detoured but schools opened and students were never in any danger, the district said.

Residents in one Bucks County community were told to shelter-in-place Wednesday morning as police surrounded a home after investigators say a man broke into his ex’s home overnight.

The ensuing barricade along Windsor Road caused road closures in the area of Henry Avenue and County Line Road in Warminster, Pennsylvania, around 6 a.m.

The Centennial School District remained open and safe, the district said in a Facebook post.

The district suspended some of its bus routes and asked students in that area “to remain in their homes as a precaution” during the barricade. All other students were asked to report to school normally.

The shelter-in-place was lifted around 8 a.m., the Centennial School District said.

"We just received information from Warminster PD that the situation in Warminster has been resolved," the district said. "All students should report to school."

No students were ever in any danger, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock said.

One person was taken into custody for a mental health evaluation, police said.

No injuries were reported.