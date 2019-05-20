An investigation is underway after video surfaced showing a Philadelphia day care worker tying up a young boy and shaking him.

The incident occurred Monday at the Crayon Corner Learning Center & Preschool in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood.

Another employee recorded as the day care worker tied a 4-year-old boy to a high chair with what appeared to be a shoestring. The worker then grabbed the boy’s face and shook him.

“I really hope that she doesn’t work anywhere else,” the boy’s mother, Mayra Martinez, told NBC10. "Nowhere. Nowhere with kids.”

Martinez took her son to the hospital for an evaluation and reported the incident to police. The worker was fired from the day care but has not yet been charged.

“I’m very sorry something like this happened at my place,” Dorina Axenie, the owner of the day care, told NBC10.

Axenie said the worker had been at the day care for about a year and went through all the proper background checks before she was hired.

Martinez told NBC10 she has another child who attended the day care but they won’t go back. She wants the worker to be charged with child abuse. Police continue to investigate.