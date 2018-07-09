An investigation continues after two women were found dead inside the Vassar Square Condominium in Ventnor City, New Jersey.

Police have identified an elderly mother and daughter who were killed inside a Jersey Shore boardwalk condominium over the weekend.

The bodies of Elaine Rosen, 87, and her daughter Michelle Gordon, 67, were found inside the Vassar Square Condominiums on 4800 Boardwalk in Ventnor City, New Jersey around 10:25 a.m. Sunday.

Police have ruled their deaths as homicides and say both women died from apparent blunt force trauma. Autopsies on both victims are scheduled for Tuesday.



Police believe it’s an isolated incident and there is no apparent danger to the public. They have not released information on any suspects.

A mixture of permanent residents and people who rent out the units for the summer stay at Vassar Square.

“It’s pretty shocking and it’s very sad,” Jill Moses, who is staying at Vassar Square, told NBC10. “It’s sad that people let anger escalate into an act that can’t be taken away. It can’t be reversed.”

Ricki Herman, a resident, described Vassar Square as “generally very quiet” and “family oriented.”

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Ventnor City Police Department are both investigating. If you have any information, please call 609-909-7800.

