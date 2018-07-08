2 Women Found Dead in Ventnor City Condo

An investigation is underway after two women were found dead inside a condominium in Ventnor City, New Jersey.

The bodies of both women were found inside the Vassar Square Condominiums on 4800 Boardwalk. Police say their deaths are suspicious though they also believe it’s an isolated incident and there is no apparent danger to the public. They have not released their identities, a cause of death or information on any suspects.

A mixture of permanent residents and people who rent out the units for the summer stay at Vassar Square.

“It’s pretty shocking and it’s very sad,” Jill Moses, who is staying at Vassar Square, told NBC10. “It’s sad that people let anger escalate into an act that can’t be taken away. It can’t be reversed.”

Ricki Herman, a resident, described Vassar Square as “generally very quiet” and “family oriented.”

If you have any information on the incident, call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800.