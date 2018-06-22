What appeared to be a van was submerged in the Cooper River about 20 feet from the bank Friday morning. (Published 2 hours ago)

The rear hatch of what appeared to be a minivan could be seen above the water as crews on a boat circled it in the Cooper River in Camden County, New Jersey, Friday morning.

SkyForce10 captured the scene play out just off North Park Drive and Kaighn Avenue in Pennsauken shortly after 7:15 a.m.

The vehicle was in the water about 20 feet from the banks of the river.

It was unclear if anyone was inside the vehicle. Crews didn’t appear to be going into the water to search.

This story is developing and will be updated.