U.S. Sailor from Bucks County Dies During Training

An investigation is underway after a U.S. sailor from Bucks County, Pennsylvania died during training.

Ensign Sarah Mitchell, 23, of Feasterville, was hurt while conducting small boat training in the Red Sea Sunday. She was taken to a hospital in Aqaba, Jordan where she was pronounced dead at 12:45 p.m. local time.

Officials have not yet revealed how Mitchell was injured or an exact cause of death. There was no foul play and Mitchell died in a "non hostile" environment, according to the Pentagon.



Mitchell was assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham at the time of her death. No other sailors were hurt during the incident. Officials continue to investigate.