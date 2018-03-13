One man in Montgomery County has been charged with a handful of burglaries, but authorities allege he and an accomplice are responsible for more. Now, the District Attorney's office says they plan to file more charges.

Two Philadelphia men are in custody on high bail for allegedly burglarizing houses in at least two Montgomery County towns, according to authorities.

Anthony McDaniels and Leroy Boose are currently charged with three burglaries in Abington and another burglary in Lower Merion, according to court records. But a spokeswoman for the Montgomery County District Attorney's office said a court hearing for McDaniels Tuesday in the case was just "an initial step."

"We expect to be filing additional charges as this is still an active investigation," the spokeswoman said in an email.

The two suspects were allegedly caught red-handed Feb. 10 by a special burglary prevention task force in Lower Merion, according to court records.

It remains unclear exactly how widespread the charges will eventually become, but authorities with knowledge of the investigation said the case involves alleged burglaries in Lower Merion, Abington and Cheltenham as well as incidents outside of Montgomery County as far as New Jersey.

Art works, including statues, and jewelry, have allegedly already been recovered through the expanding investigation, with law enforcement describing a "massive amount" of stolen property found already.

The assistant district attorney on the case declined to comment Tuesday. It is unclear if McDaniels and Boose have attorneys. They are both being held on $1 million bail on the four burglary counts and numerous related charges.