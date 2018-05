Route 3 in West Goshen was partially blocked after a truck crashed and spilled its load of mulch onto the roadway Friday morning.

A truck tipped over Friday morning, spilling its load of mulch all over a busy Chester County roadway.

The open-top truck crashed in the eastbound lanes of Route 3 near Glenn Avenue in West Goshen before 9 a.m.

The wreck left the eastbound lanes closed, county dispatchers said. Traffic in each direction was able to slowly get by in the westbound lanes.

It is expected to take crews a few hours to clean up the mess, dispatchers said.

No one was hurt.