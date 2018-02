A body was found near the train tracks in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood Saturday night.

The body of the unidentified person was found near the Olney Station at North Front Street and Olney Avenue between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Officials intitially said the person was struck by a train. They are now investigating whether something else caused the victim's death.



SEPTA’s Fox Chase Line is currently suspended due to the incident.