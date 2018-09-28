Tinicum Township's Matthew Hox, is suspected of shooting his parents, killing his father and injuring his mother. Police spent several hours searching for the suspect before finding him hiding in the woods near his home.

What to Know Matthew Hox is suspected of Killing his father Hank and shooting his mother inside their Tinicum Township home.

Hox fled his family's Delaware County home after the shooting and hid in nearby woods for hours, police said.

The parents and Hox argued prior to the shooting, investigators said.

A heated family argument ended with a man shooting his parents, leaving his father dead and mother injured inside their Delaware County home overnight.

After an hours-long manhunt, Tinicum Township police announced they found Matthew Hox, 31, hiding in a wooded area about one block from his Iroquois Street home around 3 a.m. Friday.

Around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Tinicum officers arrived to the home to find Henry "Hank" Hox, 77, dead and his mother injured, Tinicum Township Police Chief Stephen Edmiston said. The 62-year-old mother was rushed to the hospital where she was conscious and speaking to investigators.

"The son of the two parents that live there had committed the shooting and fled on foot," Edmiston said.

For hours, multiple Delaware County agencies spent hours searching the area near Philadelphia International Airport. During the search, neighbors were urged to stay in the homes.

The shooting happened during some sort of family argument, Edmiston said. Police recovered a pistol at the home.

As of Friday morning, Hox had yet to be charged. It was unclear if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.