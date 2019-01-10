Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s the Philly Home Show, XFINITY Live! Winterfest, ice skating, or a motorcycle show, this area is full of fun every weekend. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, January 11 to 13, in Philly and down the shore.
What: Philly Home Show
Check out the hundreds of home exhibitors and see what’s new in home décor. Guest speakers like Clint Harp from Fixer Upper will also be in attendance.
Where: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia
When: Friday through Jan. 20 (select days)
Cost: $13
What: Winterfest Live! At XFINITY Live!
This craft beer celebration hosts 75 breweries, along with music, games and giveaways.
Where: XFINITY Live!, 1100 Pattison Avenue, Philadelphia
When: Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m.
Cost: $45
What: Center City Restaurant Week
Indulge in a three-course dinner at a fixed rate at more than 80 restaurants.
Where: Various restaurants in Philadelphia
When: Sunday through Jan. 25
Cost: $35
What: Atlantic City Motorcycle Show
New, custom, discounted and vintage motorcycles are all on display and for sale. Prizes, games, kids’ activities, food and more will be at this event.
Where: Showboat Convention Center and Hotel 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ
When: Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Winter at Dilworth Park
In the shadow of City Hall, families can enjoy ice skating, the Wintergarden, shopping and plenty of snacks and hot chocolate outside at Dilworth Park. Look for the light show projected onto City Hall at night, too!
Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia
When: through Feb. 24
Cost: Free to explore
What: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest
When the weather gets chilly, head to rink for some ice skating, fire pits, food, drinks, an arcade and more.
Where: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, 101 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia
When: through March 3: Monday through Thursday from from 1 to 11 p.m.; Friday from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Cost: Free for general admission, $4 skating admission, $10 skate rentals