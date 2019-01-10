The Philly Home Show is coming to the Pennsylvania Convention Center the next two weekends. The event will have new design trends and ideas to renovate your home. Jenna Naffin, the show manager, and Charlotte Smith, a designer from this year’s show, tell you what to expect. (Published 2 hours ago)

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s the Philly Home Show, XFINITY Live! Winterfest, ice skating, or a motorcycle show, this area is full of fun every weekend. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, January 11 to 13, in Philly and down the shore.

What: Philly Home Show

Check out the hundreds of home exhibitors and see what’s new in home décor. Guest speakers like Clint Harp from Fixer Upper will also be in attendance.

Where: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia

When: Friday through Jan. 20 (select days)

Cost: $13

What: Winterfest Live! At XFINITY Live!

This craft beer celebration hosts 75 breweries, along with music, games and giveaways.

Where: XFINITY Live!, 1100 Pattison Avenue, Philadelphia

When: Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m.

Cost: $45

What: Center City Restaurant Week

Indulge in a three-course dinner at a fixed rate at more than 80 restaurants.

Where: Various restaurants in Philadelphia

When: Sunday through Jan. 25

Cost: $35

What: Atlantic City Motorcycle Show

New, custom, discounted and vintage motorcycles are all on display and for sale. Prizes, games, kids’ activities, food and more will be at this event.

Where: Showboat Convention Center and Hotel 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ

When: Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Winter at Dilworth Park

In the shadow of City Hall, families can enjoy ice skating, the Wintergarden, shopping and plenty of snacks and hot chocolate outside at Dilworth Park. Look for the light show projected onto City Hall at night, too!

Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia

When: through Feb. 24

Cost: Free to explore

What: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

When the weather gets chilly, head to rink for some ice skating, fire pits, food, drinks, an arcade and more.

Where: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, 101 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia

When: through March 3: Monday through Thursday from from 1 to 11 p.m.; Friday from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Cost: Free for general admission, $4 skating admission, $10 skate rentals