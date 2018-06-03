High School Teacher Charged With Sending Inappropriate Photos, Messages to Student - NBC 10 Philadelphia
High School Teacher Charged With Sending Inappropriate Photos, Messages to Student

Chelsea Hahn was arrested and charged with child endangerment.

By David Chang

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 47 minutes ago

    Chelsea Hahn

    A Mercer County, New Jersey high school teacher is accused of sending inappropriate photos and messages to a student.

    Chelsea Hahn was arrested and charged with child endangerment. Hahn, a teacher at Ewing High School, allegedly sent inappropriate photos and messages to a male student via social media.

    “Please know that we handled this matter professionally and cooperated fully with relevant law enforcement officials as soon as we became aware of this situation,” the Ewing High School principal and Ewing public school superintendent wrote.

    Hahn was arrested and later released pending future court proceedings. Police continue to investigate. If you have any information, please call Detective David Morris at 609-882-1313 extension 5561.

      

