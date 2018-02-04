NBC10 First Alert Weather Meteorologist Krystal Klei is tracking a super soaker on Super Bowl Sunday. Starting with snow and ice and turning to rain as the temperatures rise, drivers should take it slow when they head to those parties.

Heading out to watch the big game today? Make sure to bring plenty of rain gear - it's going to be a wet one.

A wintry mix of snow, sleet or freezing rain is possible beginning in the late morning and lasting into the early afternoon for the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and even the northern Pennsylvania suburbs. This may lead to icy spots along roadways. Even after the snow mix turns to rain, roadways that are below freezing could remain slippery.

The rest of the region will see rain by noon. The rain surges in from the southwest, and thanks to a southerly flow, temperatures will be above freezing. The rain will begin light to steady, but turn heavy by 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. The heaviest rain will continue through around 9 p.m. Even the areas that begin with snow will see a changeover to rain mid-afternoon. This could lead to small ponds forming on roadways, which may impact people driving to Super Bowl parties. Make sure the wipers on your vehicle are fully functioning!

The rain will exit 9 p.m and 11 p.m. By midnight, everywhere will be soggy. Drives home could still be slippery north and west, where temperatures will be slightly above freezing.

In total, around .75 inches to 1 inch of rain is likely along the Interstate 95 corridor, as well as neighborhoods to the north and west. Around .5" to .75" is likely over Southern New Jersey and Delaware.

The Lehigh Valley and Berks County could see around 1 inch of snow, but it will mostly be melted from rain later in the day. The Poconos may accumulate 3 to 4 omcjes of snow.

Once the rain exits, temperatures will fall to slightly below freezing for the Monday morning commute. Icy spots where rain did not dry are possible.