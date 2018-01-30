Find out how many pounds of potato chips and chicken wings Americans consume during the Super Bowl. (Published Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018)

As the Eagles' road to victory approaches Super Bowl Sunday, bets are brewing between Pennsylvania and Boston beer makers over who will win the big game.

Victory, Evil Genius, Yards and Yuengling are just a few local brewers who have chimed in on Twitter, throwing their weight behind their hometown heroes:

Meanwhile in Boston, Sam Adams beer founder Jim Koch is pouring it on.

“When the Patriots win, they get to wear goats masks and Patriots colors and drink Sam Adams and go cry in their beer,” said Koch.

The goat mask is a reference to Tom Brady being the “GOAT,” an acroynym for “greatest of all time.”

Eagles fans are known to wear dog masks to represent their underdog status.

If the Patriots lose, Sam Adams and Jack’s Abby employees will have to wear dog masks and Eagles colors in their breweries.

On Monday, the beer makers were exchanging trash talk on Twitter.

“We always beat these bird teams,” Koch said, “Falcons, Seahawks, we already beat the Eagles!”

Koch said in the end they are all hoping for a good game and also raising money for good causes.

All the breweries will collect donations to preserve the Bald Eagle and to support the Freedom Trail in Boston.