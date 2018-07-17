A stray bullet struck and killed a 9-year-old girl inside a South Jersey home overnight.

Police rushed to the area of Elmer and Church streets in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, for a report of gunfire around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers found the girl’s family already rushing her to a nearby hospital where the 9-year-old was declared dead a short time later, Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari Sr. said.

Evidence drew police one block away to Elmer and Walnut streets where they say an unknown shooter or shooters opened fire, striking several vehicles and the unidentified girl’s home. The bullet went through the rear wall of the home and into an adjacent room where it struck the girl, investigators said.

“We need the public’s help in general, but when an incident such as this happens to such a young and innocent victim we could really use the assistance in bringing those responsible to justice immediately,” Gaimari said.

Police asked anyone with information to call Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033 or by texting “Bridgeton” the department’s TIP411 anonymous text line.