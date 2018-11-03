Storm Forces SEPTA Delays, Thousands of Power Outages

The roof of an apartment complex in Pottstown came flying off after a storm hit the region, bringing with it heavy rain and winds.

Southeastern Pennsylvania woke up to heavy damage after a severe storm tore through the region and brought with it heavy rain and flooding.

Some regional rail services were suspended and thousands were without power Saturday morning after the storm, which began Friday night, hit the region.

SEPTA regional rail riders were forced to find alternative means of transportation as a portion of the Paoli/Thorndale regional rail line was suspended due to multiple trees falling onto overhead wires.

Shuttle buses were carrying people between the Malvern and Thorndale stations. However, the shuttles were not able to access the Whitford station, and riders are advised to seek alternative transportation.

Severe Storm Will Clear

At the Malvern Station, passengers were asked to board on the outbound platform.

SEPTA could not provide a timeframe for when regular services would be restored.

PECO Energy reported that 7,564 customers remained without power as of around 8:45 a.m. Saturday.

