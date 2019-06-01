The sands of the beach near 49th Street in Ocean City are usually teeming with people looking to soak up the sun and perhaps catch some ocean waves, but on Saturday they were occupied instead by an airplane.

The small, single-engine Cessna plane was forced into an emergency beach landing around 8:35 a.m., Ocean City Police Sgt. Pat Randles said. The sole occupant was the pilot who, barring perhaps a slight scare, was uninjured.

No one was on the beach when the plane made its landing, and the aircraft itself sustained only minor damage, Randles said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating, but until they're done, the plane will remain on the beach, the sergeant said.