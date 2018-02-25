A man is accused of falling asleep at the wheel and striking and killing a woman before fleeing the scene of the crash.

Police say Nicholas Jahn, 34, of Washington Township, Gloucester County, was driving a Honda Pilot SUV southbound on Route 42 near the Ganttown Road intersection in Washington Township Saturday around 3:20 a.m. when he fell asleep at the wheel and struck 44-year-old Jawana Wilcox. Jahn then allegedly fled the scene of the crash.

Wilcox was found by a resident of the Golden Luck Motel on Route 42 and pronounced dead. Investigators suspect she was walking toward a bus stop near the motel moments before she was struck by the vehicle. An autopsy determined she died from blunt head trauma.

Jahn was arrested at his home Saturday afternoon. He is charged with vehicular homicide by falling asleep while driving, leaving the scene of a fatal crash and endangering a victim. Jahn, who is a teacher at the Durand Academy in Woodbury, New Jersey, was placed in jail pending a detention hearing. Police also say they found the hit-and-run vehicle at Jahn’s home.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office and the Washington Township Police Department continue to investigate.

