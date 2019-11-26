A woman was shot and killed inside a home in Lower Moreland. A suspect is in custody. NBC10's Aaron Baskerville has the latest details on the investigation.

What to Know William Torres is charged with murder, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and possession of an instrument of crime.

Torres allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, 57-year-old Jeanne Edwards, inside her home in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

Police said Edwards' son was arriving at the home just as the shooting took place.

A Maryland man is accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend inside her Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, home just as her son arrived.

William Tomas Torres, 61, of Elkton, Maryland, was arrested and charged with murder, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and possession of an instrument of crime.

William Tomas Torres. See larger image here.

Photo credit: Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

On Monday at 5:24 p.m., Lower Moreland Township Police responded to a reported shooting at a home on the 2300 block of Dale Road in Huntingdon Valley. When they arrived they found the homeowner, 57-year-old Jeanne Edwards, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Edwards was taken to Abington Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators spoke to Edwards' son who told them he arrived at the home from work that day and heard a "pop" as he pulled into the driveway. He walked into the home and saw Torres, who he knew as his mother's ex-boyfriend, standing in the doorway and pointing a shotgun toward him, officials said.

Torres fled the house and Edwards' son called 911, according to police. Limerick Township police later arrested Torres inside another home, investigators said.

An autopsy revealed Edwards died from multiple shotgun wounds to the torso.

Ana Jenkins, Edwards' friend and neighbor, told NBC10 she found out about the shooting after her children texted her.

"It's awful," Jenkins said. "She just had a birthday a couple days ago."

Torres was arraigned on Tuesday and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10.