Shooting Victim Found on Interstate 95 in Chester Township, Police Partially Shut Down Highway - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Shooting Victim Found on Interstate 95 in Chester Township, Police Partially Shut Down Highway

Traffic backed up miles as state police shut down all but one southbound lane of Interstate 95

By NBC10 Staff

Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    NBC10 SkyForce10
    A shooting was reported on Interstate 95 in Chester City, south of Philadelphia, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

    State police responded Friday night to reports of a shooting victim found on Interstate 95 south of Philadelphia, authorities said.

    Numerous state troopers were searching the highway in Chester Township at about 9:30 p.m. Some lanes of the highway was shut down.

    Traffic backed up for miles as only one lane was getting by with numerous police cruisers parked near another car. A shooting victim may have been found, according to video by NBC10's SkyForce10 helicopter.

    Check back as more details become known on this breaking story.

      

