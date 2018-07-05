SEPTA Bus Crashes Into Home in Northeast Philly

A SEPTA bus has crashed into a home in Northeast Philadelphia. SkyForce10 was over the scene. (Published 11 minutes ago)

A SEPTA bus has apparently crashed into a home along Frankford Avenue and Morell Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.

SkyForce10 is over the scene where a bus and another car were seen on a lawn. People who seemed to be injured could be seen being helped off the bus.

SEPTA said the incident happened about 6:35 p.m. but had not yet gotten any additional information about the incident. They were sending supervisors to the scene.

Traffic in the area is blocked.

