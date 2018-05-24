A five-vehicle crash stopped traffic on one of Montgomery County’s busiest highways for more than an hour during the Thursday morning rush.

The wreck happened around 5:45 a.m. in the ongoing construction zone along Route 422 eastbound near Trooper Road in Upper Merion. A minivan wound up partially on top of a barricade.

It took emergency crews a while to get to the scene since there is no shoulder where it happened. Traffic backed all the way up to Oaks, where drivers were forced off the road.

No injuries were reported, Montgomery County dispatchers said.

Drivers heading toward King of Prussia should try avoid the roadway entirely and stick to surface roads.



