One person was killed while two others were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash that closed the Route 30 bypass in Caln Township, Chester County.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident in the westbound lanes of the bypass near Route 340 shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The crash caused one of the vehicles to go off the roadway and down an embankment.

One person died in the crash while two others were hurt, officials said. They have not yet revealed the conditions of the two survivors.

State Police said the Route 30 bypass westbound will be closed for several hours at the scene of the crash.