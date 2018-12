A man was killed in a single-car crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in the Olney section of Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

The unidentified man was driving a 2008 Chevy northbound in the outer lanes of the Boulevard around 3:20 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:48 a.m. Police have not yet released his identity.