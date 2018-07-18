Driver With Kids in Car Shoots Man in Road Rage, Police Say

Police are searching for a driver who shot another man during a road rage incident in Philadelphia. Police released surveillance video of the incident.

Police are searching for a driver who they say had two children inside his vehicle when he shot a man inside another car in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia.

Police say the suspect was driving a dark-colored sedan with two children inside on July 3 at 8:30 p.m. on the 2600 block of Cottman Avenue. The suspect then became involved in a road rage incident with a 22-year-old man in another vehicle, according to law enforcement sources.

The suspect then pulled up beside the victim and fired multiple shots, shooting the victim once in the right side of his abdomen, police said. The suspect then drove off.

The victim waved his hand out of the window to ask for help and caught the attention of a bystander who called police. The victim was then taken to Einstein Hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Police did not release a description of the suspect but obtained surveillance video of the vehicle and the shooting.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Philadelphia Police.

