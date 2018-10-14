Hundreds of dirt bike and ATV riders took to the streets of Philadelphia Sunday.

Hundreds of dirt bike and ATV riders took to the streets of Philadelphia Sunday as a planned memorial for a popular dirt bike rider who was shot and killed four years ago.

Large groups of young riders drove all over the city, weaving through traffic, popping wheelies and causing a scene as police followed behind, monitoring the ride.

Riders participating in the event told NBC10 it was meant as a way to remember Kyrell Tyler, known as 'Dirt Bike Rell,' a stunt rider who gained popularity on social media. Tyler was found inside a car shot several times in the head four years ago Sunday in Southwest Philadelphia. He later died at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He was 23.

It is illegal to ride dirt bikes and ATVs on Philadelphia streets and police routinely target illegal rides, sonfiscating and impounding the vehicles.

Twenty people involved in Sunday's ride were arrested and thirty bikes were confiscated, police said. Two guns were recovered.