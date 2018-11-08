Protesters March in Center City in Support of Mueller Investigation

Dozens of protesters rallied at Philadelphia's City Hall on Thursday before marching down E. Market Street calling for protections of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe in the wake of Attorney General Jeff Sessions' firing by President Trump.

What to Know Protesters are marching in Center City as part of nationwide demonstrations in support of Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

The protests are in response to the announcement that Matthew Whitaker will become the nation’s AG after Jeff Sessions' firing.

The protesters are demanding that Whitaker recuse himself from overseeing the Mueller investigation in light of his past comments.

Protesters are marching in Center City as part of nationwide demonstrations in support of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The protesters first gathered at Thomas Paine Plaza on 1401 JFK Boulevard Thursday around 5 p.m. SkyForce10 was over the scene as they marched down Market Street.

The protests are in response to the forced resignation of Jeff Sessions and the announcement that Matthew Whitaker will become the nation’s acting attorney general. President Donald Trump announced the appointment Wednesday, saying on Twitter that Whitaker "will serve our Country well" and that a permanent attorney general will be nominated later.

The protesters are demanding that Whitaker recuse himself from overseeing the Mueller investigation given his previous public comments that appeared to exhibit hostility toward the inquiry.

The nationwide protests are being organized by a coalition of hundreds of public interest organizations.