The Philadelphia Eagles have proudly embraced the "underdog" label this season, but now the real dogs are getting in on the action.

The Birds make their way to New Orleans Sunday to battle the Saints, and the Morris Animal Refuge is betting on an Eagles victory to help them win a wager against the Louisiana SPCA.

If the Eagles come out on top, the LASPCA will have to name three of its adoptable pets after Philly icons. But if the Eagles lose, Morris Animal Refuge will give three of its own adoptable pets New Orleans-themed names.

Sure, people and organizations betting on football games isn't new (as Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf can attest), but at least this time the wager might help a few pets find loving homes.

The Saints beat the Eagles by 41 points last time they played in the regular season, but if the Birds have shown anything over the past few games it's their ability to beat the odds.

And this time if the Birds win, they'll also be leaving three little furry pieces of Philly behind.