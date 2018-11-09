Pennsylvania Kmart, Sears Stores Now Slated to Close

Nine Sears and Kmart stores in the Philadelphia area will be shuttering as the nationwide retailer files for bankruptcy protection.

What to Know Sears holdings has announced that another 40 under performing stores are slated to close.

the Kmart at 7101 Roosevelt Boulevard and the Sears at 1665 State Hill Road in Wyomissing will close in February.

Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month.

Sears has released another list of stores it will close, including the Kmart in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood and the Sears at the Berkshire Mall in Berks County.

The new list, which includes the Kmart at 7101 Roosevelt Boulevard and the Sears at 1665 State Hill Road in Wyomissing, is in addition to previous lists of unprofitable Sears and Kmart stores that will be closing.

Two other Pennsylvania stores, the North Versailles Kmart and the Sears at the Stroud Mall in Stroudsburg, are now also slated to close in February.

Liquidation sales at the closing stores will begin late next week, Sears Holdings said Thursday.

At its peak, the operator of Sears and Kmart had 4,000 stores in 2012, but will now be left with a little more than 500.

See the store locator on Sears' website to see which Sears stores remain open.

See the store locator on Kmart's website to see which stores remain open.