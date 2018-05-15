What to Know Alaska Flight 1420 was circling near JFK Airport when the crew noticed an oil indicator.

The crew landed at PHL out of an "abundance of caution," the airline says.

Passengers deplaned normally & the airline says it will work to get them to their final destination.

An Alaska Airlines flight from Los Angeles circling near New York made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday morning.

No injuries have been reported and the plane, which was headed to JFK Airport, landed safely after 9:10 a.m., airport spokesman Diane Gerace told NBC10.

A high oil temperature indicator forced the pilots to land in Philly, the FAA told NBC News.

The crew choose to land Alaska Flight 1420 out of "an abundance of caution" after the indicator came on as they circled near JFK due to inclement weather in the New York area, Alaska Airlines spokeswoman Bobbie Egan told NBC10 Philadelphia.

There were no visible emergency crews at the airport when SkyForce10 hovered overhead a short time later.

Passengers deplaned normally and the airline worked to get them to New York using ground transportation and other options, Egan said.