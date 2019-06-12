A suspect in the shooting of Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz is also wanted for the attempted murder of a man in Pennsylvania last year, officials confirmed.

Luis Rivas-Clase, 31, of Reading, Pennsylvania, is charged with conspiracy to commit homicide in connection to a shooting that took place on the 900 block of North Front Street in Reading back on April 22, 2018, in which a man was shot in the lower back. The victim survived his injuries.

Rivas-Clase allegedly threatened to kill the victim a few days prior to the incident. Police also said Rivas-Clase conspired with another suspect to shoot the man.

The Berks County Sheriff’s Department told NBC10 they believe Rivas-Clase is also one of the four suspects who are wanted in connection to the shooting of former Red Sox superstar David Ortiz at a bar in Santo Domingo Sunday night. Witnesses said the shooting was carried out by two men on a motorcycle, assisted by two other groups of people in cars.

The alleged gunman, Rolfi Ferreira Cruz, and five accomplices were taken into custody, Dominican officials announced Wednesday. Cruz is also a suspect in multiple robberies in Clifton, New Jersey, according to a report.

Rivas-Clase and three other suspects in the David Ortiz shooting remain at large, according to investigators.

Rivas-Clase, who prosecutors said is also known as “The Surgeon,” stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 200 pounds. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Berks County Sheriff's Office Most Wanted Tip Line at (610) 478-6390.