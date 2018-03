A pizza deliveryman is fighting for his life after he was shot in North Philadelphia Monday night.

The deliveryman was on the 2000 block of West Hagert Street shortly before 10 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. The deliveryman was shot in the neck and the gunman stole his pizza, police said.

The deliveryman was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition. No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of the suspect.