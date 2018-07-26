Former US President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush address the media at The Billy Graham Library where they payed their respect to the late Reverend Billy Graham, on Feb. 26, 2018, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, will visit Philadelphia this fall to receive the National Constitution Center's Liberty Medal for their ongoing work with war veterans.

The award will be presented to the former first couple on Veteran's Day. A limited number of tickets will be available to members of the public for the on Independence Mall ceremony.

Established in 1988, the Liberty Medal recognizes people who "strive to secure the blessings of liberty to people around the globe." Past recipients include U.S. Sen. John McCain, U.S. Rep. John Lewis and the Dalai Lama.

A $100,000 prize is included, but the former first couple will donate the money to "A Charge to Keep," a campaign that endows the George W. Bush Institute and its Military Service Initiative.

“Our democracy depends upon the embrace of high ideals and civic responsibility, and there’s no finer example of citizenship than our veterans,” President Bush said.

“Laura and I are honored to dedicate this award from the National Constitution Center to the men and women who have defended and upheld the rights and freedoms enshrined in our Constitution.”

