Philadelphia police are searching for a missing teenage girl after her family said they received a message from her on social media claiming she was being held against her will.

Amiyah Freeman, 14, was last seen on Aug. 10 on the 2300 block of North Broad Street. Her family members told police she ran away from home.

Two weeks later, on Aug. 24, Freeman’s family members told police the teen sent them a direct message on Instagram claiming she was being held against her will at an unknown location. Family members also said she messaged them a photo of a vehicle she claimed was used by a kidnapper.

Police tracked the vehicle down and spoke to the owner. The man, who police did not identify because he hasn't been charged with a crime, told them he's a private cab driver and that Freeman asked him for a ride over the weekend.

The man told police he picked Freeman up at Broad and Allegheny and dropped her off at a Rita's Water Ice on Hunting Park Avenue and Fox Street, investigators said. Police searched the man’s vehicle and home, but have not yet determined whether he was involved in her disappearance.

"We believe it's possible that she's in danger," Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Burgmann said.

Freeman is described as a black female standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She is known to frequent the areas of Broad and Allegheny Avenue as well as Fox Street and Hunting Park Avenue.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.