Philly Free Streets, fast becoming an annual event, is returning in August for the third year, Mayor Jim Kenney announced Friday.

The event that closes some portions of city streets to cars and allows for pedestrian and bicycle use only will be held 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 11.

The route this year is eight miles of North Broad Street from City Hall to Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia.



The origins of Philly Free Streets is rooted in Pope Francis's 2015 visit to Philadelphia. During his stay in the city, numerous streets in Center City were closed off to motor vehicles.

Fans of streets open only to pedestrians and bikes made an impression on Kenney, who took office in 2016.

The city touts the program's initiatives that promote active transportation and the ways in which streets designed for people support neighborhood walkability and public health.

"I am thrilled to announce that we are bringing back Philly Free Streets - and it's going to be even bigger than before," said Mayor Kenney.

Organizers encourage people to use SEPTA or Indego to join the route and participate in all of the family-friendly activities.