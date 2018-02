An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in his driveway in the East Germantown section of Philadelphia Sunday.

A man in his 30s was found with at least one wound on the left side of his chest by his neighbor in a private driveway on the 500 block of Brinton Street at 5:19 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a responding medic.

No arrests have been made and police have not determined an exact cause of death. They continue to investigate.