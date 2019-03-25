USPS Mailboxes Litter Highway After New Jersey Crash

Chopper 4 over the scene showed at least five mailboxes, some open with their contents spilling out into the road.

At least a half-dozen USPS mailboxes -- the big blue ones -- were left in the middle of a New Jersey highway after a fender-bender Monday, authorities say.

Authorities say a tractor-trailer apparently rear-ended the truck that was carrying the USPS mailboxes, which were old, empty and being transported to turn into scrap. They fell off the truck on Interstate 280 eastbound, in West Orange, after the accident around 9 a.m.

An aerial view showed quite an unusual scene.

Chopper 4 showed at least five large blue USPS mailboxes on the highway near the ramp for exit 9. Some were tipped over or leaning precariously, others were open in the front -- and papers or some similar sort of debris were in the road. A USPS spokesman said the mailboxes were originally from Livingston and had already been placed with new ones.

No injuries were reported. Chopper 4 showed a heavily damaged sedan stopped behind a truck, the one that apparently had been carrying the mailboxes, on the highway, though State Police couldn't confirm if that vehicle was also involved in the accident. The highway was shut down for a few minutes so crews could move the heavy mailboxes off to the side of the road.

Not surprisingly, traffic appeared to be rubbernecking in the area.