Lego Comcast Technology Center Replica Unveiled

By Brendan Gee

Published 48 minutes ago

    The Lego replica of the Comcast Technology Center is the tallest in the exhibit.

    Nearly 50,000 Legos and 360 hours later, Legoland Discovery Center Philadelphia has completed its replica of the Comcast Technology Center.

    On Thursday, the replica was unveiled at the Independence Visitor Center as the newest addition to the MINILAND Philadelphia exhibit. This collection of Lego landmarks now contains over 1.5 million Lego bricks.

    As befits the building's stature in Center City, the CTC model is the tallest in the exhibit. It's 11 feet tall and weighs 247 pounds.

    The unveiling was part of an Independence-themed event by Legoland Discovery Center Philadelphia and the Independence Visitor Center.

    They asked guests to assist with building multiple mosaic Lego designs, including replicas of iconic Philadelphia.

      

