A 70-year-old driver said he shot a man in the back after the man kicked his car in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia, according to police.

The unidentified 70-year-old man told police he was involved in a road rage incident with a 42-year-old man on the 700 block of Foulkrod Street shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. The 42-year-old man allegedly kicked a dent into the 70-year-old man’s vehicle.

The 70-year-old told investigators he was scared and pulled out a gun. He then fired a shot through his window and struck the 42-year-old man once in the back, police said.

The 42-year-old man drove away in a red SUV. He was eventually taken to the Einstein Medical Center where he is currently in critical condition.

Investigators say the 70-year-old man has a license to carry and is cooperating with police. No charges have been filed but police continue to investigate.