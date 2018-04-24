Kevin Hart Visits Meek Mill Behind Bars

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is in his native Philadelphia meeting with rapper Meek Mill Wednesday.

Mill remains imprisoned in Chester County. Last week, he won a major legal victory after the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office called for a new trial to be set.

Assistant DA Liam Riley told Philadelphia Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley that Mill’s original trial and sentence was called into question earlier this year after the name of his arresting officer appeared on a list of alleged corrupt cops in Philadelphia. The testimony given by former Officer Reginald Graham could not necessarily be trusted, Riley said.

But Brinkley, who presided over Mill’s initial case in 2007, was not swayed by either the prosecution nor Mill’s defense team, who asked for a new trial date.

Stay tuned for more updates.




