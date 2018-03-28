Participating Jersey Mike’s restaurants across the country and the Philadelphia region will be donating 100 percent of their sales Wednesday to a good cause.

More than 1,360 location are joining forces with more than 170 charities for the company’s annual Month of Giving fundraising campaign. Last year, Jersey Mike’s raised more than $5.5 million nationwide, and the restaurant says it wants to break that record.

In New Jersey, charities include Alex's Lemonade Stand, Hugs For Brady, Make-A-Wish New Jersey, Ryans Quest, Seans Pals, Steps Together and Westfield YMCA.

Pennsylvania’s include Alex's Lemonade Stand, Autism York, Evangelical Community Hospital, Four Diamonds, Lycoming County United Way, Mario Lemieux Foundation, Pink Zone and The Woodlands Foundation.

In Delaware, Autism Delaware is the only charity listed.

Dozens of locations are participating in the three states.

Find your local charity here.