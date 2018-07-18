Hot Air Balloon Makes Surprise Landing in Montgomery County - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Hot Air Balloon Makes Surprise Landing in Montgomery County

The balloon landed in the middle of a road in the Bella Vista neighborhood.

By Courtney DuChene

Published 2 hours ago

    Courtesy Kurt DeForrest

    It’s not a bird, nor a plane and it’s definitely not Superman who drifted out of the sky in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, this weekend. Rather, it was a hot air balloon that made a surprise visit.

    The balloon was heading towards a nearby golf course when it landed in the middle of a road in Gilbertsville’s Bella Vista neighborhood around 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

    Nearly seven people tried to help get the balloon back on course as they helped it coast towards an intersection.


    There, the balloon was deflated, witnesses said, but not before its rescuers posed for photos in its basket.

    No one was injured during the landing or the rescue.


      

