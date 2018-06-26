A young boy is in the hospital following a hit-and-run crash in North Philadelphia Tuesday night.

Police say the 4-year-old boy was playing with a ball along the 2600 block of North 16th Street when the ball rolled into the street. The child went after the ball and was struck by a dark-colored vehicle which dragged him for about 20 feet, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, an unidentified woman, stopped, got out of the vehicle and looked at the boy before getting back in and driving off, according to investigators.

The boy was taken to Temple University Hospital and treated for third degree burns. He is currently in stable condition.



Police are reviewing surveillance video of the incident.

