Temperatures climb on Sunday, and so does the moisture, creating sticky conditions. Highs will reach the high 80s to low 90s before scattered severe thunderstorms kick in by the afternoon and into the evening. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know A First Alert will be in effect for the whole Philadelphia region from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

The early sunny skies will dissipate as severe storms move in and bring heavy rain, damaging winds, lighting and possible hail.

Things should clear up by Memorial Day, which will be warm, but less humid.

A storm system making its way from the Midwest is expected to hit the Philadelphia region Sunday, bringing with it a chance of severe weather for the entire area.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday for all of the greater Philadelphia region as the system creates the possibility of scattered but powerful and fast-moving storms.

With a combination of heat and humidity throughout the day, as well as an expected warm front, you can expect scattered thunderstorms, heavy rain, lighting, possibly damaging winds and even hail.

The Lehigh Valley will get the first surge as showers begin shortly after 4 p.m. The storms then move eastward, arriving in Philadelphia and Trenton between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The system will reach the Jersey Shore between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

While the severe weather will peter off Sunday evening, there could still be some lingering showers overnight.

Things should improve by Memorial Day, however, as temperatures remain hot, but the humidity dissipates.