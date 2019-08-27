Fire Erupts at West Philadelphia Church, Shooting Flames Through Steeple

Smoke and flames shot from a church in West Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon as firefighters hosed water onto the structure, officials said.

The fire roared from the steeple atop the Greater Bible Way Temple sometime before 3 p.m.

The church is also home to a children's day care center at the corner of North 52nd Street and Warren Street. The religious complex takes up a large triangular property enclosed by North 52nd Street, Lancaster Avenue and Bible Way.

No one was trapped or needed to be rescued during the fire and no injuries have been reported, according to investigators.

The entranceway to the church is near North 52nd and Warren streets.

"Greater Bible Way Temple is 60-year-old ministry located in the heart of the West Philadelphia. We welcome you to experience worship and fellowship with us," the church's website reads. "We are not a perfect church - just a forgiven church whose doors swing on the hinges of Love."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.